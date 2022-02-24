U.S. crude stockpiles rise, fuel inventories fall -EIA

By Stephanie Kelly

NEW YORK, Feb 24 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stockpiles rose sharply, while gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 4.5 million barrels in the week to Feb. 18 to 416 million barrels, the EIA said, much more than analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 400,000-barrel build.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub and delivery point for U.S. crude futures USOICC=ECI fell by 2 million barrels to 23.8 million barrels in the week, their lowest level since September 2018.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI rose last week by 623,000 barrels per day, the EIA said.

"The report is a mixed bag, with crude inventories showing a solid build amid a rebound in imports and fairly subdued refinery runs, although yet another draw at Cushing adds a supportive element as inventories there plunder to another multi-year low," said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst for the Americas at Kpler.

Oil prices were minimally impacted by the data as Russia's attack on Ukraine exacerbated concerns about disruptions to global energy supply. Brent crude LCOc1 soared above $105 a barrel for the first time since 2014 after the invasion, and by 1639 GMT, was up $7.00, or 7.2%, at $103.84. WTI crude CLc1 rose $4.95, or 5.4%, to $97.05 a barrel.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 344,000 bpd and utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 2.1 percentage points to 87.4% of total capacity.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by about 600,000 barrels in the week to 246.48 million barrels, the EIA said, much less than forecasts for a 1.4 million-barrel draw.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by about 600,000 barrels in the week to 119.68 million barrels, also lower than expectations for a 1.8 million-barrel drop, EIA data showed.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly, additional reporting by Laura Sanicola Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((Stephanie.Kelly@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-4471; Reuters Messaging: stephanie.kelly.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.