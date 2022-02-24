US Markets

U.S. crude stockpiles rise, fuel inventories fall -EIA

Contributor
Stephanie Kelly Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Nick Oxford

U.S. crude stockpiles rose sharply while gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 4.5 million barrels in the week to Feb. 18 to 416 million barrels, much more than analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 400,000-barrel build.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI fell by 2 million barrels in the last week, the EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 344,000 barrels per day and utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 2.1 percentage points.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by about 600,000 barrels in the week to 246.48 million barrels, the EIA said, much less than forecasts for a 1.4 million-barrel draw.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by about 600,000 barrels in the week to 119.68 million barrels, also lower than expectations for a 1.8 million-barrel drop, EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI rose last week by 623,000 bpd, the EIA said.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly Editing by Marguerita Choy)

