U.S. crude stockpiles rise, fuel draws down last week - EIA

NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stockpiles rose while gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 1.6 million barrels in the week to March 10 to 480.1 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.2 million-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI fell by 1.9 million barrels in the last week, the EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 431,000 barrels per day and refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 2.2 percentage points in the week.

Gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 2.1 million barrels in the week to 236 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' forecasts for a 1.8 million-barrel drop.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 2.5 million barrels in the week to 119.7 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.2 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI fell by 1.72 million bpd, the EIA said.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly Editing by Marguerita Choy)

