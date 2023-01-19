U.S. crude stockpiles post surprise large build - EIA

NEW YORK, Jan 19 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil and gasoline inventories rose last week while distillate stockpiles fell, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 8.4 million in the week to Jan. 13, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 593,000-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI rose by 3.6 million barrels.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by about 202,000 barrels per day.

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 1.2%.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI rose by about 3.5 million barrels in the week, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations for a 2.5 million-barrel gain.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 1.9 million barrels in the week, versus expectations for a 122,000-barrel build, the data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI fell by 1.2 million bpd.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((Stephanie.Kelly@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-4471; Reuters Messaging: stephanie.kelly.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.