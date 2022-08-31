U.S. crude stockpiles on 31 August at 10:31 a.m.

By Lynx Insight Service

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Crude and gasoline stocks fell in the most recent week while distillate inventories rose modestly, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 3.3 million barrels in the week to August 26 to 418.3 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.5 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI fell by 523,000 barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI fell by 17,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI fell by 1.1 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 1.2 million barrels in the week to 214.5 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.2 million-barrel drop.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 111,000 barrels in the week to 111.7 million barrels, versus expectations for a 960,000-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI fell last week by 5,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

