U.S. crude stockpiles on 23 November at 10:31 a.m.

Nov 23 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks fell while gasoline and distillate inventories rose, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 3.7 million barrels in the week to Nov. 18 to 431.7 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.1 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI fell by 887,000 barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 258,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 1 percentage point in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI rose by 3.1 million barrels in the week to 211 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 383,000-barrel rise.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 1.7 million barrels in the week to 109.1 million barrels, versus expectations for a 550,000-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI rose by 1.12 million barrels per day, EIA said.

(Reporting By David Gaffen)

((david.gaffen@thomsonreuters.com; +1-646-223-6064; Reuters Messaging: david.gaffen.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.