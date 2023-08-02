News & Insights

U.S. crude stockpiles in week fall by largest on record - EIA

August 02, 2023 — 10:38 am EDT

Written by Laura Sanicola for Reuters ->

Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks fell in the week by 17 million barrels, the largest ever weekly drop, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell to 439.8 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.4 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI fell by 1.3 million barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 39,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI fell by 0.7 percentage points in the week

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI rose by 1.5 million barrels in the week to 219.1 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.3 million-barrel drop.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 0.8 million barrels in the week to 117.2 million barrels, versus expectations for a 0.1 million-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI fell last week by 391,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

