Oil

U.S. crude stockpiles fell in latest week-EIA

Contributor
Laura Sanicola Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DRONE BASE

U.S. crude stocks fell last week as refineries hiked output, while gasoline stocks increased and distillate inventories rose, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.

June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks fell last week as refineries hiked output, while gasoline stocks increased and distillate inventories rose, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 5.1 million barrels in the week ended May 28, compared with analysts' expectations for an decrease of 2.4 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI rose by 784,000 barrels, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 358,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 1.7 percentage points.

Gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI rose by 1.5 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.5 million barrel drop.

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 3.7 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.5 million barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI rose last week by 247,000 barrels per day.

(Reporting by Laura Sanicola)

((Laura.Sanicola@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets Energy

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Oil

    Explore

    Most Popular