U.S. crude stockpiles fell by more than expected last week - EIA

DENVER, Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks fell while gasoline and distillate inventories rose in the week ending January 12, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.

Crude stocks fell by 2.5 million barrels last week in the week ended January 12, the EIA said.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI fell by 2.1 million barrels, the EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 135,000 barrels per day in the week ended January 12, the EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI fell by 0.3 percentage points last week.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI rose by 3.1 million barrels in the week to 248.1 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.2 million-barrel rise.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 2.4 million barrels in the week to 134.8 million barrels, versus expectations for a 0.9 million-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI fell last week by 528,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver)

