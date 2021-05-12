U.S. crude stockpiles fall in latest week - EIA

By Lynx Insight Service

NEW YORK, May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks and distillate inventories fell while gasoline inventories rose, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 427,000 barrels in the last week to 484.7 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.8 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI fell by 421,000 barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI fell by 223,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI fell by 0.4 percentage points, in the week

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI rose by 0.4 million barrels in the week to 236.19 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters' poll for a 0.6 million-barrel drop.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 1.7 million barrels in the week to 134.42 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.1 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI rose by 2.36 million barrels per day, EIA said.

(Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault)

