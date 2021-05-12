Oil

U.S. crude stockpiles fall in latest week - EIA

Contributor
Lynx Insight Service Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

U.S. crude stocks and distillate inventories fell while gasoline inventories rose, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

By Lynx Insight Service

NEW YORK, May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks and distillate inventories fell while gasoline inventories rose, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 427,000 barrels in the last week to 484.7 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.8 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI fell by 421,000 barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI fell by 223,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI fell by 0.4 percentage points, in the week

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI rose by 0.4 million barrels in the week to 236.19 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters' poll for a 0.6 million-barrel drop.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 1.7 million barrels in the week to 134.42 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.1 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI rose by 2.36 million barrels per day, EIA said.

(Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault)

((Jessica.Resnick-Ault@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1145;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets Energy

Latest Commodities Videos

    What the Colonial Pipeline Hack Means for Fuel Supplies

    Fuel traders are working to avoid gasoline and diesel supply shortages on the East Coast of the United States following a ransomware attack Friday on Colonial Pipeline Co. Bloomberg’s Javier Blas reports.

    2 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Oil

    Explore

    Most Popular