U.S. crude stockpiles drop as exports surge to record high- EIA

By David Gaffen

July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil exports surged to an all-time high last week, contributing to another fall in stockpiles, driven by overseas demand due to the big discount for U.S. crude when compared with international benchmark Brent.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI dropped 4.5 million barrels to 422.1 million barrels in the week ended July 22, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, compared with expectations for a 1 million-barrel drop.

The decline was in large part the result of a surge in crude exports to a record 4.5 million barrels per day in the latest week. Exports could continue to rise, thanks to a wide spread between the U.S. and international crude benchmarks, particularly as Europe has reduced imports from its top supplier, Russia, in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and subsequent sanctions on that nation.

"We could see 5 million-plus barrels per day - we have not seen peak oil globally," said Sean Strawbridge, chief executive officer for the Port of Corpus Christi, which exports more than 2 million bpd.

The arbitrage, or spread between Brent and the U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures has widened out to more than $9 a barrel.

"International refiners will go to the United States to load up on U.S. crude oil, as long as the arb is so wide that it covers the cost of carry," said Robert Yawger, executive director of energy futures at Mizuho.

U.S. crude production rebounded to 12.1 million bpd after two weeks of declines, rising 200,000 bpd in its biggest increase since December.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 3.3 million barrels on the week. After a couple of weeks of lackluster demand, gasoline product supplied by refiners rebounded, though overall gasoline demand is down 7% over the last four weeks when compared with the year-ago period.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 784,000 barrels.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI fell by 292,000 bpd in the last week, EIA said. Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI fell by 1.5 percentage points in the week to 92.2%.

Oil prices rose on the news. U.S. crude CLc1 was up 2.3% to $97.15 a barrel by 1:23 p.m. ET (1823 GMT) while Brent LCOc1 gained 1.6% to $106.08 a barrel.

(Reporting By David Gaffen Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((david.gaffen@thomsonreuters.com; +1-646-223-6064; Reuters Messaging: david.gaffen.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.