U.S. crude stockpiles build more than expected -EIA

NEW YORK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil inventories rose more than expected last week, while fuel stockpiles fell, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Thursday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose 1.7 million barrels in the week to Dec. 30, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.2 million-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI rose 244,000 barrels.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI fell 2.33 million barrels per day (bpd).

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell 346,000 in the week, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 486,000-barrel drop.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell 1.4 million in the week, versus expectations for a 396,000-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI fell 1.28 million bpd.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly Editing by Marguerita Choy)

