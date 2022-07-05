Oil

U.S. crude, products demand falls in April to lowest since Jan- EIA

Contributor
Stephanie Kelly Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BING GUAN

Demand for U.S. crude and petroleum products fell in April to nearly 20 million barrels per day, the lowest since January, according to a monthly report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday.

Corrects headline and first paragraph to say "lowest since January", not December

NEW YORK, July 5 (Reuters) - Demand for U.S. crude and petroleum products fell in April to nearly 20 million barrels per day, the lowest since January, according to a monthly report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday.

Demand for motor gasoline fell to 8.8 million bpd, the lowest since February, the EIA said.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly)

((Stephanie.Kelly@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-4471; Reuters Messaging: stephanie.kelly.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Oil Videos

In The Money: With Rates in, All Eyes on Oil

Jun 23, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Oil

Explore

Most Popular