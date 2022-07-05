U.S. crude, products demand falls in April to lowest since Jan- EIA

Corrects headline and first paragraph to say "lowest since January", not December

NEW YORK, July 5 (Reuters) - Demand for U.S. crude and petroleum products fell in April to nearly 20 million barrels per day, the lowest since January, according to a monthly report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday.

Demand for motor gasoline fell to 8.8 million bpd, the lowest since February, the EIA said.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly)

