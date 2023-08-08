News & Insights

U.S. crude output to rise to 12.76 million bpd in 2023 - EIA

August 08, 2023 — 12:16 pm EDT

Written by Stephanie Kelly and Shariq Khan for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil production is expected to rise by 850,000 barrels per day to 12.76 million bpd in 2023, Energy Information Administration data showed on Tuesday.

Crude oil production is expected to rise by 330,000 barrels per day to 13.09 million bpd in 2024, EIA data showed.

