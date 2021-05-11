US Markets

U.S. crude output to decline more than previously forecast in 2021 -EIA

Devika Krishna Kumar Reuters
U.S. crude oil production is expected to fall by 290,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2021 to 11.02 million bpd, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday, a steeper decline than its previous forecast for a drop of 270,000 bpd.

The agency said it expects U.S. petroleum and other liquid fuel consumption to rise 1.39 million bpd to 19.51 million bpd in 2021, compared with a previous forecast for a rise of 1.32 million bpd.

    Most Popular