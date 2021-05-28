Oil

U.S. crude output soars 14.3% in March - EIA

Scott DiSavino Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD

U.S. crude oil output jumped 14.3% to 11.2 million barrels per day (bpd) in March from 9.8 million bpd in February, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said its monthly 914 production report on Friday. [nAQN0486QB]

Output sank in February when extreme weather froze natural gas and oil wells and cut power supplies to million of customers in Texas and other South Central U.S. states.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino)

