U.S. crude output rises in June to highest since Feb 2020 -EIA

Credit: REUTERS/Nick Oxford

August 31, 2023 — 12:36 pm EDT

Written by Stephanie Kelly and Shariq Khan for Reuters

By Stephanie Kelly and Shariq Khan

NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - U.S. field production of crude oil rose 1.6% in June to 12.844 million barrels per day, the highest since February 2020, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.

Production in Texas rose 1.1% to 5.518 million bpd, its highest on record dating back to 2005. In North Dakota, production also rose, gaining by 3.3% to 1.155 million bpd, the highest since December 2020.

In New Mexico, however, output fell by 2.1% to 1.764 million bpd, the lowest since November 2020, the EIA said.

