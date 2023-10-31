News & Insights

U.S. crude output reaches monthly record in August at 13.05 million bpd -EIA

Credit: REUTERS/Rick Wilking

October 31, 2023 — 12:21 pm EDT

Written by Stephanie Kelly for Reuters ->

By Stephanie Kelly

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - U.S. field production of crude oil rose to a new monthly record in August at 13.05 million barrels per day, the Energy Information Administration said on Tuesday.

Output rose 0.7% in August from the month prior, the data showed. The previous monthly high was in November 2019, when production reached 13.0 million bpd.

The monthly high is still shy of a weekly record for U.S. oil production at 13.2 million bpd, hit in the week to Oct. 6.

Production in the world's top oil producer recovered slowly over the last three years as companies used record profits to increase dividends and buybacks rather than spending to rapidly increase drilling and production.

In Texas, the top U.S. oil-producing state, output in August rose by 0.5% to a monthly record of 5.63 million bpd, the EIA data showed.

In New Mexico and North Dakota, production rose to nearly 1.80 million bpd and 1.22 million bpd, respectively.

