U.S. crude output fell in February to lowest since December 2022 - EIA

Updates with state level data

April 28 (Reuters) - U.S. field production of crude oil fell in February to 12.483 million barrels per day, the lowest since December 2022, Energy Information Administration data showed on Friday.

U.S. product supplied of crude and petroleum products - a proxy for demand - rose to 19.997 million bpd, the highest since November 2022, EIA data showed. Product supplied of finished motor gasoline rose in February to 8.715 mln bpd, also the highest since November 2022

U.S crude production in Texas fell 0.5% in February to 5.264 million bpd in February, lowest since December 2022, while production in North Dakota rose 7.4% to 1.124 million bpd, the highest since December 2021.

Production in New Mexico was little changed at 1.807 million bpd in February.

(Reporting by Laura Sanicola; Editing by David Gregorio)

((Laura.Sanicola@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.