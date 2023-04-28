News & Insights

Oil

U.S. crude output fell in February to lowest since December 2022 - EIA

Credit: REUTERS/Angus Mordant

April 28, 2023 — 10:42 am EDT

Written by Laura Sanicola for Reuters ->

April 28 (Reuters) - U.S. field production of crude oil fell in February to 12.483 million barrels per day, the lowest since December 2022, Energy Information Administration data showed on Friday.

U.S. product supplied of crude and petroleum products - a proxy for demand - rose to 19.997 million bpd, the highest since November 2022, EIA data showed. Product supplied of finished motor gasoline rose in February to 8.715 mln bpd, also the highest since November 2022.

(Reporting by Laura Sanicola)

((Laura.Sanicola@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
OilUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.