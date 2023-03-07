U.S. crude output, demand to rise in 2023, EIA says

March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. crude production and demand will rise in 2023 the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its Short Term Energy Outlook (STEO) on Tuesday.

The EIA projected that crude production will rise to 12.44 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2023 and 12.63 million bpd in 2024.

The agency also projected petroleum and other liquid fuels consumption would rise to 20.4 in 2023 and rise to 20.8 million bpd in 2024.

(Reporting by Laura Sanicola; Editing by David Gregorio)

((Laura.Sanicola@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.