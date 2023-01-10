U.S. crude output and petroleum demand to rise in 2023 - EIA

Jan 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday raised its forecast for this year's crude output and petroleum consumption growth, projecting even higher growth in 2024.

The EIA projected that crude oil production would rise by 550,000 bpd to 12.41 million barrels in 2023, compared with its previous estimate of a 470,000 bpd rise.

Crude oil production is expected to rise by 400,000 barrels per day to 12.81 million bpd in 2024, the EIA said.

U.S. petroleum and other liquid fuel consumption is expected to rise by 170,000 bpd to 20.44 million bpd in 2023 and rise by another 190,000 bpd to 20.63 million bpd in 2024.

(Reporting by Laura Sanicola)

