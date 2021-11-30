U.S. crude oil output fell in Sept to 10.81 million bpd, led by decline offshore - EIA

By Jessica Resnick-Ault

NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil production fell in September, according to a monthly report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Crude output dropped 380,000 bpd to 10.809 mln bpd from a revised 11.189 mln bpd in August, the report said. The decline came as production in the offshore Gulf of Mexico fell by 464,000 bpd, offsetting onshore gains.

Oil production in Texas, the top-producing state, rose 87,000 barrels per day in the month, and North Dakota, the second-largest producer, had a gain of 8,000 barrels a day, the data said.

(Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Mark Porter)

