U.S. crude oil output fell in Feb to 9.86 million bpd

By Jessica Resnick-Ault

NEW YORK, April 30 (Reuters) - Crude oil output in the U.S. fell 1.197 mln million barrels per day in February to 9.862 million bpd, according to a monthly reporter from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Production fell in top producing states North Dakota and Texas, as well as in the offshore Gulf of Mexico, the report said.

(Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault)

