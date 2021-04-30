U.S. crude oil output fell in Feb to 9.86 million bpd

Contributor
Jessica Resnick-Ault Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ADRIA MALCOLM

Crude oil output in the U.S. fell 1.197 mln million barrels per day in February to 9.862 million bpd, according to a monthly reporter from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

By Jessica Resnick-Ault

NEW YORK, April 30 (Reuters) - Crude oil output in the U.S. fell 1.197 mln million barrels per day in February to 9.862 million bpd, according to a monthly reporter from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Production fell in top producing states North Dakota and Texas, as well as in the offshore Gulf of Mexico, the report said.

(Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault)

((Jessica.Resnick-Ault@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1145;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More