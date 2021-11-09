U.S. crude oil output expected to fall in 2021, gain next year

NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil output is expected to fall 150,000 barrels per day to 11.13 million bpd in 2021, according to U.S. data released Tuesday, trimming its output decline by 110,000 bpd from a month earlier, the Energy Information Administration said in a monthly report.

Oil output is then expected to rise next year, gaining 770,000 bpd to 11.9 million bpd, up from an increase of 710,000 bpd expected last month.

(Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

