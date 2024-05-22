News & Insights

Commodities
USD

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Unexpectedly Increase By 1.8 Million Barrels

May 22, 2024 — 10:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday showed an unexpected rebound in U.S. crude oil inventories in the week ended May 17th.

The EIA said crude oil inventories rose by 1.8 million barrels last week after falling by 2.5 million barrels in the previous week. Economists had expected crude oil inventories to slump by 3.1 million barrels.

Despite the monthly increase, U.S. crude oil inventories remain about 3 percent below the five-year average for this time of year at 458.8 million barrels.

Distillate fuel inventories, which include heating oil and diesel, also crept up by 0.4 million last week but are about 7 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.

Meanwhile, the report said gasoline inventories fell by 0.9 million barrels last week and are about 2 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.

Uncover key Economic Data this week with RTTNews Macroeconomic Calendar

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.