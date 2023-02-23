Oil

U.S. crude oil inventories rise to highest since May 2021- EIA

Credit: REUTERS/Richard Carson

February 23, 2023 — 11:12 am EST

Written by Laura Sanicola for Reuters ->

Feb 23 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil inventories rose last week to their highest level since May 2021, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.

Crude oil inventories rose by 7.6 million barrels to 479 million barrels in the week ending Feb. 17, the EIA data showed.

U.S. crude oil inventories in Cushing, Oklahoma rose to 40.4 million, the highest level since June 2021, according to the EIA.

