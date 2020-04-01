U.S. crude oil futures jump 5% at open

MELBOURNE, April 2 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures rose 5% on the open on Thursday, reversing Wednesday's losses, despite growing concerns about a looming economic depression due to the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures rose as much as $1.13 to a high of $21.44 at the open, and were at $21.26 as of 2209 GMT.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul Editing by Chris Reese)

((Sonali.Paul@thomsonreuters.com; +61 3 9286 1419;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.