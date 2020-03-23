World Markets

U.S. crude oil futures jump $1.00 as dollar index weakens

Sonali Paul Reuters
U.S. crude oil futures climbed more than $1 on Tuesday as the dollar index weakened and hopes grew of a detente in the price war between producers Saudi Arabia and Russia.

U.S. crude rose $1.05 to $24.41 as of 2334 GMT.

"However volumes are terrible, they're very low, so this is not a high confidence move," CMC Markets and Stockbroking chief market strategist Michael McCarthy said.

