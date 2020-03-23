U.S. crude oil futures jump $1.00 as dollar index weakens

MELBOURNE, March 24 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures CLc1 climbed more than $1 on Tuesday as the dollar index weakened and hopes grew of a detente in the price war between producers Saudi Arabia and Russia.

U.S. crude rose $1.05 to $24.41 as of 2334 GMT.

"However volumes are terrible, they're very low, so this is not a high confidence move," CMC Markets and Stockbroking chief market strategist Michael McCarthy said.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Sonali.Paul@thomsonreuters.com; +61 3 9286 1419;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.