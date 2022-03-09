U.S. crude oil, fuel stockpiles fall last week, SPR at 2002 low - EIA

By Stephanie Kelly

March 9 (Reuters) - U.S. oil stockpiles fell across the board last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, at the same time the energy market contends with worries of globally tight supply after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 1.9 million barrels in the week to March 4 to 411.6 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 657,000-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI fell by 585,000 barrels in the week to their lowest since August 2018, EIA said.

U.S. crude stocks in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve fell to 577.5 million barrels, the lowest since July 2002.

Last week, U.S. President Joe Biden authorized an initial release of 30 million barrels of oil from the SPR amid the ongoing conflict involving Russia, a top oil exporter. ​

In fuel inventories, distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 5.2 million barrels in the week to 113.9 million barrels, their lowest since November 2014. Analysts had expected a 1.9 million-barrel drop.

Distillate stockpiles in the East Coast and the Gulf Coast regions fell to their lowest since June 2018 and June 2019, respectively.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 1.4 million barrels to 244.6 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations for a 2.1 million-barrel drop.

"Gas and distillate inventories dropped as implied demand rose for both, while distillate exports rose strongly - helped by a rise bound for Europe, which could be to replace the impending loss of Russian supplies amid self-sanctioning," said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst Kpler.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI fell by 21,000 barrels per day in the last week, while utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 1.6 percentage points, EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI rose by 1.93 million bpd per day, EIA said.

(Reporting By David Gaffen, Stephanie Kelly, Shariq Khan and Scott DiSavino)

