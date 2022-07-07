U.S. crude inventories soar, fuel stocks dip - EIA

July 7 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose sharply last week while gasoline and distillate inventories fell as refineries cut output, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 8.2 million barrels in the week to July 1, compared with analysts' expectations for a draw of 1 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI rose by 69,000 barrels, the EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI fell by 228,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI dropped by 0.5 percentage point to 94.5%.

Gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 2.5 million barrels to 219.1 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a draw of 0.5 million barrels.

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell 1.3 million barrels, versus expectations for a build of 1.1 million barrels, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI rose by 1.61 million bpd last week.

(Reporting By David Gaffen Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((david.gaffen@thomsonreuters.com; +1-646-223-6064; Reuters Messaging: david.gaffen.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.