U.S. crude inventories soar by more than 16 mln bbls - EIA

Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil and gasoline inventories soared last week, while distillate stockpiles fell, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 16.3 million barrels in the week to Feb. 10 to 471.4 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.2 million-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for futures USOICC=ECI rose by 659,000 barrels last week, the EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI fell by 383,000 barrels per day, and refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI fell by 1.4 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI rose by 2.3 million barrels to 241.9 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.5 million-barrel rise.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 1.3 million barrels to 119.2 million barrels, versus expectations for a 400,000-barrel rise.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI fell by 1.07 million bpd, the EIA said.

(Reporting by Laura Sanicola Editing by Marguerita Choy)

