U.S. crude inventories fell by more than expected last week - EIA

Dec 28 (Reuters) - U.S. crude and gasoline inventories fell by more than expected last week on strong exports, while distillate stocks rose, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.

U.S. crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 7.1 million barrels to 436.6 million barrelsin the week to Dec. 22, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.7 million-barrel drop.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 669,000 barrels in the week to 226.1 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations for a 208,000 barrel rise.

The bigger decline in inventories came as U.S. exports of petroleum products hit a record high.

Oil futures pared some losses following the report, but were still trading in negative territory. U.S. West Texas Intermediate contracts CLc1 were at $72.88 a barrel, down 1.67% at midday.

“Demand was strong and I think the price of gasoline helped keep that demand strong," said Timothy Snyder, an economist with consultancy Matador Economics.

Retail gasoline prices have fallen in recent weeks amid swelling inventories. In the U.S. Midwest, gasoline stocks were at their highest level since April 2022.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 58,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said, while refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 0.9 percentage points in the week.

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 741,000 barrels in the week to 115.8 million barrels, versus expectations for a 600,000 barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI fell last week by 268,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI rose by 1.5 million barrels in the week to Dec 22, EIA said.

