U.S. crude inventories fall sharply last week - EIA

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 6.9 million barrels in the last week to 436.6 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.7 million-barrel drop, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI rose by 1.5 million barrels in the week to Dec 22, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 58,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 0.9 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 575,000 thousand barrels in the week to 226.1 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 208,000 thousand-barrel rise.

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 833,000 thousand barrels in the week to 115.8 million barrels, versus expectations for a 600,000 thousand-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI fell last week by 268,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver)

