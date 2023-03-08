U.S. crude inventories fall, distillate stocks rise - EIA

March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil and gasoline stockpiles fell while distillate inventories rose last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 1.7 million barrels to 478.5 million barrels in the week ending March 3, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 0.4 million-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery hub USOICC=ECI fell by 890,000 barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI fell by 12,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 0.2 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 1.1 million barrels in the week to 238.1 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.9 million-barrel drop.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 0.1 million barrels in the week to 122.3 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI rose by 2.33 million barrels per day, EIA said.

