U.S. crude in SPR falls to lowest since June 1985

HOUSTON, July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. crude inventory in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) fell by 5.6 million barrels in the week to July 22, according to data from the Department of Energy.

Stockpiles in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) fell to 474.5 million barrels, the lowest since June 1985, according to the data.

All of the 5.6 million barrels were sour crude oil released into the market.

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston; editing by David Evans)

