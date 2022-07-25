US Markets

U.S. crude in SPR falls to lowest since June 1985

Contributor
Arathy Somasekhar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Nick Oxford

U.S. crude inventory in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) fell by 5.6 million barrels in the week to July 22, according to data from the Department of Energy.

HOUSTON, July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. crude inventory in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) fell by 5.6 million barrels in the week to July 22, according to data from the Department of Energy.

Stockpiles in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) fell to 474.5 million barrels, the lowest since June 1985, according to the data.

All of the 5.6 million barrels were sour crude oil released into the market.

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston; editing by David Evans)

((arathy.s@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 208 3362; Twitter: @ArathySom;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Oil Energy

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular