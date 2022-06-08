US Markets

U.S. crude in SPR falls by record to lowest since March 1987 - EIA

Contributors
Scott DiSavino Reuters
Arathy Somasekhar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/VASILY FEDOSENKO

U.S. crude oil in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) dropped by a record 7.3 million barrels last week to 519.3 million barrels, its lowest since March 1987, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York and Arathy Somasekhar in Houston)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

