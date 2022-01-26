U.S. crude, gasoline stocks up in latest week - EIA
Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks and gasoline inventories rose while distillate inventories fell, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.
Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 2.4 million barrels in the week to Jan. 21 to 416.2 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 0.7 million-barrel drop.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI fell by 1.8 million barrels in the last week, EIA said.
Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 44,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said. Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI fell by 0.4 percentage points, in the week.
U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI rose by 1.3 million barrels in the week to 247.9 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.5 million-barrel rise.
Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 2.8 million barrels in the week to 125.2 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.3 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.
Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI fell last week by 695,000 barrels per day, EIA said.
(Reporting By David Gaffen)
((david.gaffen@thomsonreuters.com; +1-646-223-6064; Reuters Messaging: david.gaffen.reuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Other TopicsUS Markets Energy
Latest Oil Videos
Explore OilExplore
Most Popular
- Woodside, Commonwealth LNG ink agreement to negotiate Louisiana plant supply deal
- Oil Prices Remain at 7-year High as Supply Worries Continue
- Can Oil Reach $100? The Four Factors Driving Oil Prices
- Crude Drops Ahead of FOMC Meeting, Russia-Ukraine Conflict and Rising Middle East Tensions Continue Supply Concerns