U.S. crude, gasoline stocks rise in latest week - EIA

Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks and gasoline inventories rose while distillate inventories fell in the week ending Oct. 27, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 774,000 barrels in the last week to 421.9 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.3 million-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI rose by 272,000 barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 62,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI fell by 0.2 percentage points in the week

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI rose by 0.1 million barrels in the week to 223.5 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 0.8 million-barrel drop.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 0.8 million barrels in the week to 111.3 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.5 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI rose last week by 348,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

(Reporting by Laura Sanicola)

