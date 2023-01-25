U.S. crude, gasoline stocks rise in latest week- EIA

Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks and gasoline inventories rose while distillate inventories fell in the week ending Jan. 20, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 533,000 barrels in the last week to 448.5 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1 million-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI rose by 4.3 million barrels in the last week, the EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 128,000 barrels per day in the last week, it said.

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 0.8 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI rose by 1.8 million barrels in the week to 232 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.8 million-barrel increase.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 0.5 million barrels in the week to 115.3 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.1 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI fell by 1.79 million barrels per day, the EIA said.

