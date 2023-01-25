Oil

U.S. crude, gasoline stocks rise in latest week- EIA

Credit: REUTERS/Jennifer Hiller

January 25, 2023 — 10:44 am EST

Written by Laura Sanicola for Reuters ->

Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks and gasoline inventories rose while distillate inventories fell in the week ending Jan. 20, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 533,000 barrels in the last week to 448.5 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1 million-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI rose by 4.3 million barrels in the last week, the EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 128,000 barrels per day in the last week, it said.

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 0.8 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI rose by 1.8 million barrels in the week to 232 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.8 million-barrel increase.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 0.5 million barrels in the week to 115.3 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.1 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI fell by 1.79 million barrels per day, the EIA said.

(Reporting by Laura Sanicola Editing by Mark Potter)

((Laura.Sanicola@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
OilUS MarketsEnergy
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.