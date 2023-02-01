U.S. crude, gasoline stocks rise in latest week

By Arathy Somasekhar

HOUSTON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks, gasoline and distillate inventories rose last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 4.1 million barrels in the week ended Jan. 27 to 452.7 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 0.4 million-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI rose by 2.3 million barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI fell by 20,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI fell by 0.4 percentage points in the week

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI rose by 2.6 million barrels in the week to 234.6 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.4 million-barrel rise.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 2.3 million barrels in the week to 117.6 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.3 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI rose by 2.59 million barrels per day, EIA said.

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston)

((arathy.s@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 208 3362; Twitter: @ArathySom;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.