U.S. crude, gasoline stocks fall more than expected - EIA

Credit: REUTERS/BING GUAN

September 07, 2023 — 11:05 am EDT

Written by Stephanie Kelly for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil and gasoline stockpiles fell more than expected last week, while distillate inventories rose, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 6.3 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.1 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI dropped 1.8 million barrels.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 20,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI dropped by 0.2%.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell 2.7 million barrels in the week, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 950,000-barrel drop.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 700,000 barrels in the week, versus expectations for a 240,000-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI dropped by 250,000 bpd.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly)

Oil
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
