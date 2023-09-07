U.S. crude, gasoline stocks fall more than expected - EIA

NEW YORK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil and gasoline stockpiles fell more than expected last week, while distillate inventories rose, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 6.3 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.1 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI dropped 1.8 million barrels.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 20,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI dropped by 0.2%.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell 2.7 million barrels in the week, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 950,000-barrel drop.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 700,000 barrels in the week, versus expectations for a 240,000-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI dropped by 250,000 bpd.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly)

