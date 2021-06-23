Oil

U.S. crude, gasoline stocks drop sharply

Contributor
David Gaffen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DRONE BASE

U.S. crude and gasoline stocks fell sharply in the most recent week, while distillate inventories rose, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said Wednesday.

June 23 (Reuters) - U.S. crude and gasoline stocks fell sharply in the most recent week, while distillate inventories rose, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 7.6 million barrels in the week to June 18 to 459.1 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 3.9 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI fell by 1.8 million barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI fell by 225,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI fell by 0.4 percentage points, in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 2.9 million barrels in the week to 240.1 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for an 833,000-barrel rise.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 1.8 million barrels in the week to 138 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.1 million-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI rose last week by 430,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

(Reporting By David Gaffen)

((david.gaffen@thomsonreuters.com; +1-646-223-6064; Reuters Messaging: david.gaffen.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets Energy

Latest Commodities Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Oil

    Explore

    Most Popular