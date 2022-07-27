Oil

U.S. crude, gasoline stocks down - EIA

Contributor
David Gaffen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Nick Oxford

U.S. crude and gasoline stocks fell in the most recent week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said.

July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. crude and gasoline stocks fell in the most recent week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI dropped 4.5 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI rose by 751,000 barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI fell by 292,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI fell by 1.5 percentage points in the week

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 3.3 million barrels on the week to 225.1 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 0.9 million-barrel drop.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 784,000 barrels in the week to 111.7 million barrels, versus expectations for a 0.5 million-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI fell by 1.14 million barrels per day, EIA said.

(Reporting By David Gaffen)

((david.gaffen@thomsonreuters.com; +1-646-223-6064; Reuters Messaging: david.gaffen.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets Energy

Latest Commodities Videos

The Market Has Shifted out of the Value

Jul 14, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Oil

Explore

Most Popular