U.S. crude, gasoline stocks down - EIA

July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. crude and gasoline stocks fell in the most recent week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI dropped 4.5 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI rose by 751,000 barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI fell by 292,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI fell by 1.5 percentage points in the week

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 3.3 million barrels on the week to 225.1 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 0.9 million-barrel drop.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 784,000 barrels in the week to 111.7 million barrels, versus expectations for a 0.5 million-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI fell by 1.14 million barrels per day, EIA said.

(Reporting By David Gaffen)

((david.gaffen@thomsonreuters.com; +1-646-223-6064; Reuters Messaging: david.gaffen.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.