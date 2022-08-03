U.S. crude, gasoline stockpiles rise unexpectedly - EIA

By Stephanie Kelly

NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil inventories rose unexpectedly last week as exports fell and refiners lowered their runs, while gasoline stocks also posted a surprise build as demand slowed, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 4.5 million barrels in the week to July 29 to 426.6 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 600,000-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for U.S. futures USOICC=ECI rose by 926,000 barrels in the week, the EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI fell by 174,000 barrels per day, and refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI dropped by 1.2 percentage points to 91% of total capacity.

"There's nothing good in this report for anybody unless you're waiting for things to fall apart and to be a buyer on the downside," said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho.

Meanwhile, net crude imports USOICI=ECI rose by 2.21 million bpd, the EIA said. U.S. crude exports fell about 1 million bpd to 3.5 million bpd.

Exports fell despite U.S. crude's discount to Brent WTCLc1-LCOc1 widening to over $11.00 per barrel last week, the widest since April 2020. A wider discount typically makes U.S. crude more attractive to foreign buyers.

"You would expect exports to supersize while the Brent/WTI was flying off the handle, but exports are down over a million barrels on the week," Yawger said.

Gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI rose by about 200,000 barrels in the week to 225.3 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations for a 1.6 million-barrel drop.

Product supplied of gasoline - a proxy for demand - fell about 700,000 bpd to 8.5 million bpd.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 2.4 million barrels in the week to 109.3 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1 million-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; additional reporting by Laila Kearney Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((Stephanie.Kelly@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-4471; Reuters Messaging: stephanie.kelly.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.