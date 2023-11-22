News & Insights

U.S. crude, gasoline stockpiles rise in latest week - EIA

Credit: REUTERS/BING GUAN

November 22, 2023 — 10:38 am EST

By Stephanie Kelly

NEW YORK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks and gasoline inventories rose while distillate inventories fell, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 8.7 million barrels in the last week to 448.1 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.2 million-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI rose by 858,000 barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 105,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 0.9 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI rose by 749,000 barrels in the week to 216.4 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 150,000-barrel drop.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 1.02 million barrels in the week to 105.6 million barrels, versus expectations for a 761,000-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI rose last week by 259,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

