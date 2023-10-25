News & Insights

US Markets

U.S. crude, gasoline stockpiles rise in latest week -EIA

Credit: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

October 25, 2023 — 10:35 am EDT

Written by Stephanie Kelly for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks and gasoline inventories rose while distillate inventories fell, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 1.4 million barrels in the last week to 421.1 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 0.2 million-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI rose by 213,000 barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI fell by 207,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI fell by 0.5 percentage points in the week

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI rose by about 160,000 barrels in the week to 223.5 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 900,000-barrel drop.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 1.7 million barrels in the week to 112.1 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.2 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI rose last week by 539,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly)

((Stephanie.Kelly@thomsonreuters.com; 646-737-4649; Reuters Messaging: stephanie.kelly.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsEnergyOil
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.