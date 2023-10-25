U.S. crude, gasoline stockpiles rise in latest week -EIA

NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks and gasoline inventories rose while distillate inventories fell, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 1.4 million barrels in the last week to 421.1 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 0.2 million-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI rose by 213,000 barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI fell by 207,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI fell by 0.5 percentage points in the week

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI rose by about 160,000 barrels in the week to 223.5 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 900,000-barrel drop.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 1.7 million barrels in the week to 112.1 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.2 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI rose last week by 539,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly)

