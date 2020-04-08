Oil

U.S. crude futures rise 6% at open

U.S. crude futures rose as much as 6% in early trade on Thursday ahead of a crucial meeting between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia - a group known as OPEC+.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 rose to a high of $26.61 and was traded up 4.6%, or $1.16, at $26.25 as of 2206 GMT.

