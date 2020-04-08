U.S. crude futures rise 6% at open

MELBOURNE, April 9 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures rose as much as 6% in early trade on Thursday ahead of a crucial meeting between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia - a group known as OPEC+.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 rose to a high of $26.61 and was traded up 4.6%, or $1.16, at $26.25 as of 2206 GMT.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Sonali.Paul@thomsonreuters.com; +61 3 9286 1419;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.