U.S. crude futures fall 2% at open

MELBOURNE, April 3 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. crude fell 2% at open on Friday, coming off its biggest one-day gain in the previous session after President Donald Trump said he expected Saudi Arabia and Russia to announce a major oil production cut.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures were down 1.8%, or 45 cents, at $24.87 at 2204 GMT, after having surged 24.7% on Thursday.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Sandra Maler)

