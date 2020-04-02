US Markets

U.S. crude futures fall 2% at open

Sonali Paul Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL BECERRIL

Benchmark U.S. crude fell 2% at open on Friday, coming off its biggest one-day gain in the previous session after President Donald Trump said he expected Saudi Arabia and Russia to announce a major oil production cut.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures were down 1.8%, or 45 cents, at $24.87 at 2204 GMT, after having surged 24.7% on Thursday.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

