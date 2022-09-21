U.S. crude, fuel stocks rise, refining activity picks up - EIA

By David Gaffen

Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. crude and fuel stocks rose in the most recent week, as refiners increased processing to rebuild low product inventories, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 1.1 million barrels in the week to Sept. 16 to 430.8 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.2 million-barrel rise. That was largely due to another big release of barrels from U.S. strategic reserves, which this past week came to 6.9 million barrels.

Refiners increased activity as well, boosting crude runs USOICR=ECI by 333,000 barrels per day, as refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 2.1 percentage points to reach 93.6% of overall capacity.

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 1.2 million barrels to 117.3 million barrels. Industry experts have been concerned about the low level of distillate stocks, as refiners have taken advantage of high profit margins to export to Europe, which needs diesel and heating oil.

"Why you would crank up refining at this point is beyond me, but refiners are worried about the distillate situation being at multi-year lows. They’re trying to make more distillate, which is building, and gasoline storage is also at a multi-month low," said Robert Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI rose by 1.6 million barrels in the week to 214.6 million barrels. Overall product supplied suggests that U.S. demand continues to sag, with the four-week average of gasoline product supplied at 7.7% below the year-ago pace.

Prices were down on the news. U.S. crude CLc1 fell 52 cents to $83.42 a barrel while Brent LCOc1 lost 41 cents to $90.21 a barrel as of 10:44 a.m. ET (1444 GMT).

(Reporting By David Gaffen and Laura Sanicola; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

